Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 1,615 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $193.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

