Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 28,330 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

HIG opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $71.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

