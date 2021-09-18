Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 5,845 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.