Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.16% of Upwork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Upwork by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,728,671. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.