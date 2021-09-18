Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

