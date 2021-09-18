Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 16,151 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.15% of Palomar worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.86 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $2,245,682. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

