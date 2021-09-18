Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,957,953 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,957,953 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.36% of NCR worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 7.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

