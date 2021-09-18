Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 268,028 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,028 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

