Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 36,413 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,413 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

