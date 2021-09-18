Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 3,713 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $335.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

