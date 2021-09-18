Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $16.51 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,509,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.57 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

