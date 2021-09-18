Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $27.81 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 384,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,814,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.31% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,022. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.