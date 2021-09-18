Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,157,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,364,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.75% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.