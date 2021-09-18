Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 464,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.16% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of MCW opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.