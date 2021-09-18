Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.35% of Pure Storage worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

