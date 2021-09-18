Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Shares Down 1.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 5,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

