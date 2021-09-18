Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,636 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.