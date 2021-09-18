Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,423 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.66. 533,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,442. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.57.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

