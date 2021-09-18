Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 35,294 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

