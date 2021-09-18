Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 62,788 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,788 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,512. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

