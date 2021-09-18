Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,419 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 98.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 39.2% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 37.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $305,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,086. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $175.61 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.07 and a 200 day moving average of $321.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.