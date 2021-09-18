Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Shopify by 133.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,486.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $866.85 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

