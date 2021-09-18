Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

