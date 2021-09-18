Westpac Banking Corp Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

