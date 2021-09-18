Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,804 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

