Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.67 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.