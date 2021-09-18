Westpac Banking Corp Has $23.89 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $190.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

