Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.20. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

