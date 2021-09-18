Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $261.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $272.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

