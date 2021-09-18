Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.52. 1,850,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.12 and its 200 day moving average is $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

