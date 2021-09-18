Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,598,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

