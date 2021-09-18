Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 66,409 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 860,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,494,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,512,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

