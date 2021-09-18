Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $763.48 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $766.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.19. The company has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

