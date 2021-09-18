Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 302,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $459.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

