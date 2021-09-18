Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

