Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.