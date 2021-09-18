Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

