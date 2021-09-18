Westpac Banking Corp Sells 140,971 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,971 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

