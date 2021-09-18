Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,585 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.71 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.