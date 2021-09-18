Westpac Banking Corp Sells 49,795 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,795 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

