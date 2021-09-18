Westpac Banking Corp Sells 49,829 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,829 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

