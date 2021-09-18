Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $13.81 on Friday, hitting $876.63. 1,273,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,596. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $904.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

