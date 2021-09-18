WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.71 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

