Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.10

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $23.31. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 78,671 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,631,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

