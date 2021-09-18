Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.10

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $23.31. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 78,671 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.
About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
