Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

