Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $37,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.