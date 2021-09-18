Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $7.48 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.