Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.63 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.99 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.62. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

