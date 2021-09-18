Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1544 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

