WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.99 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $731.36 million and $24.85 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,360,390 coins and its circulating supply is 741,360,389 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

